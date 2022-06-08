Dr. Juhi Kumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juhi Kumar, MD
Overview of Dr. Juhi Kumar, MD
Dr. Juhi Kumar, MD is a Transplant Nephrology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
Dr. Kumar works at
Dr. Kumar's Office Locations
-
1
Child Neurology505 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Pediatric Nephrology505 East 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kumar?
Dr Kumar is very knowledgeable, caring and attentive. She explains in details what you need to know, asking lots of questions and gives clear instructions on what to do in order to deal with issues. Doctor is also very warm and pleasant person.
About Dr. Juhi Kumar, MD
- Transplant Nephrology
- English
- 1710115282
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- Pediatric Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kumar accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kumar works at
Dr. Kumar has seen patients for Hemodialysis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kumar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.