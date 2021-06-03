Dr. Juhi Shukla, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shukla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juhi Shukla, DO
Overview of Dr. Juhi Shukla, DO
Dr. Juhi Shukla, DO is a Gynecology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA.
Dr. Shukla's Office Locations
Center for Gynecology and Women's Health3998 Red Lion Rd Ste 106, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions (215) 612-4143
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
- Jefferson Frankford Hospital
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Appt went smoothly. Dr Shukla addressed my concerns, made me feel comfortable, and I did not feel rushed at all at my most recent annual Gyn appt. She even helped guide me in the right direction with some concerns that were not Gyn related. The office at the torresdale campus appeared COVID compliant, which also was very comforting. I would highly recommend Dr Shukla.
About Dr. Juhi Shukla, DO
- Gynecology
- English
- 1427500339
