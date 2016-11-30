Overview of Dr. Jujhar Sandhu, MD

Dr. Jujhar Sandhu, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Yuba City, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Adventist Health And Rideout and Oroville Hospital.



Dr. Sandhu works at AMPLA HEALTH YUBA CITY MEDICAL CENTER in Yuba City, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetic Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.