Overview of Dr. Julaiha Ariff, MD

Dr. Julaiha Ariff, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Government Kilpauk Medical College and is affiliated with Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center.



Dr. Ariff works at Sunrise Medical Associates in Peoria, AZ with other offices in Surprise, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.