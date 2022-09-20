See All Plastic Surgeons in Louisville, KY
Dr. Julene Samuels, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (5)
Map Pin Small Louisville, KY
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Julene Samuels, MD

Dr. Julene Samuels, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY.

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Samuels' Office Locations

  1. 1
    6400 Dutchmans Pkwy Ste 335, Louisville, KY 40205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 897-9411
  2. 2
    Julene Samuels MD
    9419 Norton Commons Blvd Ste 101, Prospect, KY 40059 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 897-9411

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.



5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Julene Samuels, MD

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Julene Samuels, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samuels is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Samuels has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Samuels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Samuels. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samuels.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samuels, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Samuels appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

