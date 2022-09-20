Dr. Julene Samuels, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samuels is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julene Samuels, MD
Dr. Julene Samuels, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY.
- 1 6400 Dutchmans Pkwy Ste 335, Louisville, KY 40205 Directions (502) 897-9411
Julene Samuels MD9419 Norton Commons Blvd Ste 101, Prospect, KY 40059 Directions (502) 897-9411
I was extremely pleased with my augmentation results, after several children, I didn’t feel great about my body anymore. I had it 3 years ago and don’t regret it one bit. I have my yearly mammogram and one older mammogram tech told me she wouldn’t have had any idea they were not real, I considered that a real compliment. They look and feel very natural.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
- Plastic Surgery
