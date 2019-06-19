Dr. Jules Beal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jules Beal, MD
Overview of Dr. Jules Beal, MD
Dr. Jules Beal, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fresh Meadows, NY.
Dr. Beal works at
Dr. Beal's Office Locations
-
1
Pediatric Surgery and Pediatric Trauma-Queens19815 Horace Harding Expy, Fresh Meadows, NY 11365 Directions
-
2
Neurological Surgery198-15 Horace Harding Expressway, New York, NY 11365 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Beal?
We can not say enough wonderful things about Dr Beal. He has been my daughters doctor for over 5 years. My daughter has Tuberous Sclerosis. He has been treating her and seeing her about 3-4 times per year. He has gone above and beyond in managing her care.
About Dr. Jules Beal, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1811136187
Education & Certifications
- Epilepsy and Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beal works at
Dr. Beal has seen patients for Epilepsy, Seizure Disorders and EEG (Electroencephalogram), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Beal has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.