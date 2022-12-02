Overview of Dr. Jules Dumais, MD

Dr. Jules Dumais, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Dumais works at Tulsa Bone & Joint Associates in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Femur Fracture, Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) and Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.