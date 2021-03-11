Overview of Dr. Jules Manger, MD

Dr. Jules Manger, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center and Oro Valley Hospital.



Dr. Manger works at Urological Associates So AZ in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.