Dr. Jules Perley, MD

General Surgery
Overview of Dr. Jules Perley, MD

Dr. Jules Perley, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lakewood, CA. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and St. Mary Medical Center.

Dr. Perley works at Greater Long Beach Genito-urinary Med Grp. in Lakewood, CA with other offices in Long Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Perley's Office Locations

    Greater Long Beach Genito-urinary Med Grp.
    3650 South St Ste 408, Lakewood, CA 90712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (229) 434-2000
    Jack Rubin M D A Professional Corp.
    1045 Atlantic Ave Ste 915, Long Beach, CA 90813 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 437-3288

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lakewood Regional Medical Center
  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
  • St. Mary Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)

Treatment frequency



Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Urological Surgery Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Jun 15, 2016
    Very knowledgeable doctor. Check out his experience and education record. And, that he accepts Medi-Cal/Medi-Care, without having to wait 6 months to see him is great. Helping me to manage my urinary and prostate issues. You don't have to wait in a room full of patients because he doesn't know what he's doing. On the contrary, it's because he so good and experienced at what he does. Highly recommend him!
    Frank in Los Angeles, CA — Jun 15, 2016
    About Dr. Jules Perley, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801865381
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Interfaith Med Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Tufts University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Urology
    Board Certifications
