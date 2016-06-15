Dr. Jules Perley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jules Perley, MD
Overview of Dr. Jules Perley, MD
Dr. Jules Perley, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lakewood, CA. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Perley's Office Locations
Greater Long Beach Genito-urinary Med Grp.3650 South St Ste 408, Lakewood, CA 90712 Directions (229) 434-2000
Jack Rubin M D A Professional Corp.1045 Atlantic Ave Ste 915, Long Beach, CA 90813 Directions (562) 437-3288
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakewood Regional Medical Center
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable doctor. Check out his experience and education record. And, that he accepts Medi-Cal/Medi-Care, without having to wait 6 months to see him is great. Helping me to manage my urinary and prostate issues. You don't have to wait in a room full of patients because he doesn't know what he's doing. On the contrary, it's because he so good and experienced at what he does. Highly recommend him!
About Dr. Jules Perley, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1801865381
Education & Certifications
- Interfaith Med Center
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- General Surgery and Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perley accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perley has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Perley speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Perley. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perley.
