Overview of Dr. Jules Perley, MD

Dr. Jules Perley, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lakewood, CA. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Perley works at Greater Long Beach Genito-urinary Med Grp. in Lakewood, CA with other offices in Long Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.