Dr. Jules Walters III, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (218)
Map Pin Small Metairie, LA
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jules Walters III, MD

Dr. Jules Walters III, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital, Ochsner Baptist, Ochsner Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center- West Bank Campus and Tulane Lakeside Hospital.

Dr. Walters III works at the MODERN Plastic Surgery & Medspa in Metairie, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Walters III' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Office
    3100 Galleria Dr Ste 205, Metairie, LA 70001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 517-6200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • East Jefferson General Hospital
  • Ochsner Baptist
  • Ochsner Medical Center
  • Ochsner Medical Center- West Bank Campus
  • Tulane Lakeside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Ptosis
Cancer
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Ptosis
Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Smartlipo Triplex® Laser Liposuction Chevron Icon
Ultherapy® Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 218 ratings
    Patient Ratings (218)
    5 Star
    (216)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Jules Walters III, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972793479
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Department Of Surgery At Lsu New Orleans|General Surgery - Department of Surgery at LSU New Orleans
    Medical Education
    • LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
    Undergraduate School
    • Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge - B.S. in Biological Science
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jules Walters III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walters III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Walters III has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Walters III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Walters III works at the MODERN Plastic Surgery & Medspa in Metairie, LA. View the full address on Dr. Walters III’s profile.

    218 patients have reviewed Dr. Walters III. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walters III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walters III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walters III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

