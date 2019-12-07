Overview of Dr. Jules Winokur, MD

Dr. Jules Winokur, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They graduated from Sackler School of Medicine (Tel Aviv University) and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.



Dr. Winokur works at Northwell Health Center for Adult Ophthalmology in Great Neck, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Keratoconus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.