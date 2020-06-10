Dr. Julia Ansari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ansari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julia Ansari, MD
Overview
Dr. Julia Ansari, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Jordan Valley Medical Center, Jordan Valley Medical Center - West Valley Campus, Ogden Regional Medical Center and St. Mark's Hospital.
Locations
Steward Cardiology Associates82 S 1100 E Ste 200, Salt Lake City, UT 84102 Directions (801) 290-7152
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Jordan Valley Medical Center
- Jordan Valley Medical Center - West Valley Campus
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
- St. Mark's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sharp Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ansari is very professional and explains everything she does as far as medical procedures and medications. I would highly recommend her for anyone with cardiac issues!
About Dr. Julia Ansari, MD
- Cardiology
- 15 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Drexel Univ College of Med (MCP Hahnemann), Philadelphia
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
