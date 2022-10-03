Dr. Julia Baltz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baltz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julia Baltz, MD
Dr. Julia Baltz, MD is a Dermatologist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY / MERITCARE HOSPITAL CONSORTIUM and is affiliated with Umass Memorial Medical Center.
UMass Memorial Medical Center - Hahnemann Campus281 Lincoln St, Worcester, MA 01605 Directions (508) 334-5979
- Umass Memorial Medical Center
Dr Baltz was informative, helpful,, professional, thorough, and cheerful. The followup was also very good.
About Dr. Julia Baltz, MD
- Dermatology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY / MERITCARE HOSPITAL CONSORTIUM
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Baltz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baltz.
