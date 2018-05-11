Overview of Dr. Julia Barriga, MD

Dr. Julia Barriga, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Barriga works at Julia Barriga,M.D., P.A. in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.