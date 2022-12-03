Overview of Dr. Julia Becker, MD

Dr. Julia Becker, MD is a Pulmonologist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital.



Dr. Becker works at SHMG Pulmonary - Lake Drive in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Reed City, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.