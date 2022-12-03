Dr. Julia Becker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Becker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julia Becker, MD
Overview of Dr. Julia Becker, MD
Dr. Julia Becker, MD is a Pulmonologist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital.
Dr. Becker works at
Dr. Becker's Office Locations
-
1
SHMG Pulmonary - Lake Drive4100 Lake Dr SE Ste 200, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 267-8244
-
2
Spectrum Health Reed City Campus225 N State St, Reed City, MI 49677 Directions (616) 267-8244
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Becker?
Excellent, caring provider
About Dr. Julia Becker, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1902969546
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Becker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Becker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Becker works at
Dr. Becker has seen patients for Asthma, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Becker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Becker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Becker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Becker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Becker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.