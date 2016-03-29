Dr. Julia Biernot, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Biernot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julia Biernot, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Julia Biernot, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They graduated from POZNAN MEDICAL ACADEMY and is affiliated with OSF Saint Francis Medical Center.
Neurology Care Center16 S Eutaw St Ste 300, Baltimore, MD 21201 Directions (410) 328-4323
Hospital Affiliations
- OSF Saint Francis Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Beirnot spent well over an hour with my Mom on her first visit getting to know her and her level of dementia/Alzheimer's. She was very clear in explaining everything, and even took the time to repeating herself to my mom's husband who is hard of hearing. That was probably more frustrating, but she remained very professional. We learned more about Alzheimer's during that time, than with my mom's previous doctor (who prescribed a wrong med for the condition), or reading about it on-line.
- Neurology
- English
- 1700034113
- POZNAN MEDICAL ACADEMY
