Overview

Dr. Julia Binder, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chalfont, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.



Dr. Binder works at Gastrointestinal Associates in Chalfont, PA with other offices in Rydal, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Gastritis and Heartburn along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.