Overview of Dr. Julia Bishop, MD

Dr. Julia Bishop, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Elkhorn, NE. They completed their residency with Alliance Obgyn



Dr. Bishop works at Methodist Physicians Clinic in Elkhorn, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Osteopenia, Osteoporosis and Ovarian Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.