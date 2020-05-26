See All Neurologists in Colorado Springs, CO
Dr. Julia Brinley, DO

Neurology
4.4 (14)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Julia Brinley, DO

Dr. Julia Brinley, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital.

Dr. Brinley works at Colorado Springs Neurological Associates in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Brinley's Office Locations

    Csna
    2312 N Nevada Ave Ste 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 579-0709
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Penrose Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Difficulty With Walking
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Difficulty With Walking

Migraine Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Julia Brinley, DO

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992090732
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
    Internship
    • Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Julia Brinley, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brinley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brinley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brinley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brinley works at Colorado Springs Neurological Associates in Colorado Springs, CO. View the full address on Dr. Brinley’s profile.

    Dr. Brinley has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brinley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Brinley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brinley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brinley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brinley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

