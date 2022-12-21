Overview

Dr. Julia Brookman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Brookman works at Cigna Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna, Cigna-HealthSpring and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.