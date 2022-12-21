Dr. Julia Brookman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brookman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julia Brookman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Julia Brookman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Brookman works at
Locations
Cigna Medical Group3003 N 3rd St, Phoenix, AZ 85012 Directions (602) 282-9600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Desert Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brookman is an excellent surgeon, who did wonderful surgery for me, I am pleased about her performance. Thank you Dr. Brookman.
About Dr. Julia Brookman, MD
- General Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Univ Of Az Coll Of Med
- University of Arizona
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brookman accepts Cigna, Cigna-HealthSpring and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brookman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brookman has seen patients for Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brookman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Brookman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brookman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brookman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brookman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.