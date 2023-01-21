Dr. Julia Bruene, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bruene is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julia Bruene, MD
Overview of Dr. Julia Bruene, MD
Dr. Julia Bruene, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University, Chicago, Il and is affiliated with Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Bruene works at
Dr. Bruene's Office Locations
-
1
MOR - Chicago (Orthopedic Building)1611 W Harrison St Ste 300, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 361-2111
-
2
Prairie Medical Center of Westchester2450 Wolf Rd Ste F, Westchester, IL 60154 Directions (312) 361-2111
-
3
Midwest Orthopedics At Rush610 S Maple Ave Ste 1400, Oak Park, IL 60304 Directions (312) 243-4244
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush Oak Park Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She was very thorough in explaining the problem with my knee and gave me options for treatment. I felt comfortable talking with her because she was so personable.
About Dr. Julia Bruene, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1831418078
Education & Certifications
- Primary Care Sports Medicine Fellowship, Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, Il
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital Family Medicine Residency Program, Park Ridge, Il
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University, Chicago, Il
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bruene has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bruene accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bruene has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bruene works at
209 patients have reviewed Dr. Bruene. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bruene.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bruene, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bruene appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.