Dr. Julia Bucklan, MD
Overview of Dr. Julia Bucklan, MD
Dr. Julia Bucklan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Twinsburg, OH.
Dr. Bucklan's Office Locations
Clvlnd Clnc Twnbg Fmy Hlt/Srgry8701 Darrow Rd, Twinsburg, OH 44087 Directions (330) 888-4000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
The Cleveland Clinic Foundation9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 444-2200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hillcrest Hospital6780 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH 44124 Directions (440) 312-6100
- 4 1950 E 89th St, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 636-5860
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Carecentrix Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Global Excel Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Lutheran Preferred
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Oscar Health
- Paramount
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Sparrow Physicians Health Network
- SummaCare
- The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Today's Options
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Vantage Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Julia Bucklan, MD
- Neurology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bucklan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bucklan has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bucklan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
