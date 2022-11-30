Dr. Burrow has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Julia Burrow, MD
Overview of Dr. Julia Burrow, MD
Dr. Julia Burrow, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Perrysburg, OH. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Burrow's Office Locations
Julia Burrow MD & Associates830 W South Boundary St Ste A, Perrysburg, OH 43551 Directions (419) 931-3020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have needed to find a Mental Health Provider for a while but was overwhelmed with the options. The staff at Julia Burrow and Associates was able to point me in the right direction by asking me just a few questions. Insurance, type of service seeking, etc. I would recommend this office to anyone needing help. Worth every single penny.
About Dr. Julia Burrow, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1972764108
Education & Certifications
- WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burrow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Burrow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burrow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burrow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burrow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.