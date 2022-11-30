See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Perrysburg, OH
Dr. Julia Burrow, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.7 (11)
Map Pin Small Perrysburg, OH
Call for new patient details
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Julia Burrow, MD

Dr. Julia Burrow, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Perrysburg, OH. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Burrow works at Julia Burrow MD & Associates in Perrysburg, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Burrow's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Julia Burrow MD & Associates
    830 W South Boundary St Ste A, Perrysburg, OH 43551 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 931-3020

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Ratings & Reviews
3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
About Dr. Julia Burrow, MD

  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
  • 15 years of experience
  • English
  • 1972764108
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Burrow has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Burrow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Burrow works at Julia Burrow MD & Associates in Perrysburg, OH. View the full address on Dr. Burrow’s profile.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Burrow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burrow.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burrow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burrow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

