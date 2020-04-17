Dr. Cogburn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Julia Cogburn, MD
Overview of Dr. Julia Cogburn, MD
Dr. Julia Cogburn, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Cogburn works at
Dr. Cogburn's Office Locations
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Tampa Cancer Center3402 W DR MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BLVD, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 875-3950
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Tampa
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Cogburn's for a few years for breast cancer. My experience with the office staff and Dr. Cogburn has been very good. There have been times when I was somewhat overwhelmed and the staff made follow-up phone calls to ensure I was making necessary appointments and getting appropriate bloodwork completed. I feel safe entrusting my health with Dr. Cogburn.
About Dr. Julia Cogburn, MD
- Oncology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1245439702
Education & Certifications
- Moffitt Canc Center
- USF
- Univ of South Florida College of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cogburn accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cogburn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cogburn works at
Dr. Cogburn has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Lymphocytosis and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cogburn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Cogburn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cogburn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cogburn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cogburn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.