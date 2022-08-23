Overview

Dr. Julia Crawford, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Soquel, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital.



Dr. Crawford works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican in Soquel, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.