Overview

Dr. Julia Freeze, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Goshen, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Goshen Health Hospital and Community Hospital Of Bremen.



Dr. Freeze works at Goshen Physicians Family Medicine - Keystone in Goshen, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.