Dr. Garcia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Julia Garcia, MD
Overview of Dr. Julia Garcia, MD
Dr. Julia Garcia, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dalton, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hamilton Medical Center.
Dr. Garcia works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Garcia's Office Locations
-
1
San Pablo Medical Clinic LLC1301 Broadrick Dr, Dalton, GA 30720 Directions (706) 270-5990
Hospital Affiliations
- Hamilton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Garcia?
About Dr. Julia Garcia, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1174512321
Education & Certifications
- PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garcia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garcia works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.