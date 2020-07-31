Dr. Julia Geynisman-Tan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Geynisman-Tan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julia Geynisman-Tan, MD
Overview of Dr. Julia Geynisman-Tan, MD
Dr. Julia Geynisman-Tan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Winfield, IL.
Dr. Geynisman-Tan works at
Dr. Geynisman-Tan's Office Locations
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group25 N Winfield Rd Ste 407, Winfield, IL 60190 Directions (312) 694-7337
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Julia Geynisman-Tan is extremely attentive and knowledgeable. Great bedside manners. The nurse and front desk agents were all very nice. Great office.
About Dr. Julia Geynisman-Tan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Persian
- 1831465806
Dr. Geynisman-Tan speaks Persian.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Geynisman-Tan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Geynisman-Tan.
