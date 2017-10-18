Dr. Julia Gillean, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gillean is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julia Gillean, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Julia Gillean, MD
Dr. Julia Gillean, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rockwall, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall.
Dr. Gillean's Office Locations
Metroplex Womens Care3090 RIDGE RD, Rockwall, TX 75032 Directions (972) 475-9505
Lake Pointe Womens Centre6900 Scenic Dr, Rowlett, TX 75088 Directions (972) 475-7555
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Gillean. She was exceptional through my pregnancy and labor and delivery. She was supportive of my decisions, nice, took her time with me, and never pressed on any issue but provided clear and factual advice. However, scheduling is a NIGHTMARE. She never has availability to begin with. Once in the office, I generally wait no less than thirty minutes, and up to two hours before being seen. No communication from front office. Worse, wait room is NOT child friendly at ALL.
About Dr. Julia Gillean, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1902895485
Education & Certifications
- Maricopa Medical Center
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- University of Texas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gillean has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gillean accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gillean has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Gillean. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gillean.
