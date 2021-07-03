Overview of Dr. Julia Girzhel, MD

Dr. Julia Girzhel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Solon, OH.



Dr. Girzhel works at Solon Family Health Center in Solon, OH with other offices in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.