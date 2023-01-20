Dr. Julia Golden, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Golden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julia Golden, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Julia Golden, DO is an Urology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital, Mercy Hospital Of Folsom and Mercy San Juan Medical Center.
Dr. Golden's Office Locations
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group3000 Q St Fl 2, Sacramento, CA 95816 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Covered California
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Networks By Design
- Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
I had my first appointment today with Dr. Golden & loved her. She was kind, knowledgeable, and answered all of my questions. Very grateful to be referred to her & I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Julia Golden, DO
- Urology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1164613808
Education & Certifications
- Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Of Folsom
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Golden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Golden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.