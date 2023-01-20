Overview of Dr. Julia Golden, DO

Dr. Julia Golden, DO is an Urology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital, Mercy Hospital Of Folsom and Mercy San Juan Medical Center.



Dr. Golden works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Polyuria and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.