Dr. Julia Graves, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Graves is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julia Graves, MD
Overview
Dr. Julia Graves, MD is a Dermatologist in Oakland, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College Of Virginia.
Dr. Graves works at
Locations
-
1
Jason F Fung MD A Medical Corp.3300 Webster St Ste 509, Oakland, CA 94609 Directions (510) 452-0060
-
2
Ani Tajirian, MD3511 School St, Lafayette, CA 94549 Directions (925) 283-4820
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Graves?
About Dr. Julia Graves, MD
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1336173822
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College Of Virginia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Graves has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Graves accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Graves has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Graves works at
Dr. Graves has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Itchy Skin and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Graves on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Graves has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graves.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Graves, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Graves appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.