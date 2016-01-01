Overview

Dr. Julia Graves, MD is a Dermatologist in Oakland, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College Of Virginia.



Dr. Graves works at Jason F Fung MD A Medical Corp. in Oakland, CA with other offices in Lafayette, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Itchy Skin and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.