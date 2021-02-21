Overview

Dr. Julia Greer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Southfield, MI. They graduated from SECOND MOSKOW MEDICAL INSTITUTE / RUSSIAN STATE MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.



Dr. Greer works at Cardiac Surgery Institute in Southfield, MI with other offices in Novi, MI and Farmington Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Celiac Disease and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.