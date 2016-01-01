Overview of Dr. Julia Grimes, DO

Dr. Julia Grimes, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Grimes works at Rutgers-rwj Dept. of Medicine Gen Internal in New Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

