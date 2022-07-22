Dr. Julia Haller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julia Haller, MD
Overview of Dr. Julia Haller, MD
Dr. Julia Haller, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dept of Ophthalmology-Retina840 Walnut St Ste 1020, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 825-4707
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been to retinal specialists before with long waits and no response from many tests. Dr. Haller was really great and greatly exceed the expectations caused by the other doctors. Her office, although crowded, moved me through quickly. Dr. Haller is the ultimate professional, reviewed all the results, clearly told me my issues and what the current and future solutions are. Like many female professionals, she treated the patient not just the problem. I would HIGHLY recommend her to all.
About Dr. Julia Haller, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1871542514
Education & Certifications
- Manhattan Eye, Ear & Throat Institute
- Wilmer Eye Institute
- JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
- Harvard Medical School
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
