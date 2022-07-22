See All Ophthalmologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Julia Haller, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Julia Haller, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Julia Haller, MD

Dr. Julia Haller, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Haller works at Dept of Ophthalmology-Retina in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Compare with other Ophthalmology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Leslie Katz, MD
Dr. Leslie Katz, MD
4.7 (14)
View Profile
Dr. Nancy Swartz, MD
Dr. Nancy Swartz, MD
5.0 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Kara Lamattina, MD
Dr. Kara Lamattina, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Haller's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dept of Ophthalmology-Retina
    840 Walnut St Ste 1020, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 825-4707

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Vision Screening
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Vision Screening
Farnsworth Lantern Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Pucker Surgery Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retina and Vitreous Surgery Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • CorVel
    • Devon Health
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Intergroup
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MultiPlan
    • One Net
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Haller?

    Jul 22, 2022
    I have been to retinal specialists before with long waits and no response from many tests. Dr. Haller was really great and greatly exceed the expectations caused by the other doctors. Her office, although crowded, moved me through quickly. Dr. Haller is the ultimate professional, reviewed all the results, clearly told me my issues and what the current and future solutions are. Like many female professionals, she treated the patient not just the problem. I would HIGHLY recommend her to all.
    Carolyn Farrell — Jul 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Julia Haller, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Julia Haller, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Haller to family and friends

    Dr. Haller's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Haller

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Julia Haller, MD.

    About Dr. Julia Haller, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871542514
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Manhattan Eye, Ear & Throat Institute
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Wilmer Eye Institute
    Residency
    Internship
    • JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Harvard Medical School
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Julia Haller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Haller has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Haller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Haller works at Dept of Ophthalmology-Retina in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Haller’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Haller. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Julia Haller, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.