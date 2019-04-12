Overview

Dr. Julia Harre, MD is a Dermatologist in Portland, ME. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.



Dr. Harre works at HARRE JULIA A MD OFFICE in Portland, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Birthmark and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.