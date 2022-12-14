Overview

Dr. Julia Harris, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll of WI and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Harris works at BEACH FAMILY DOCTORS in Huntington Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.