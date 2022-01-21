See All Gastroenterologists in Raleigh, NC
Dr. Julia Hughes, MD

Gastroenterology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Julia Hughes, MD

Dr. Julia Hughes, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. 

Dr. Hughes works at Wake Internal Medicine Cnsltnts in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Esophagitis, Abdominal Pain and Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hughes' Office Locations

    Wake Internal Medicine Cnsltnts
    3100 Blue Ridge Rd Ste 300, Raleigh, NC 27612 (919) 781-7500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wakemed Cary Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Esophagitis
Abdominal Pain
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Esophagitis
Abdominal Pain
Irritable Bowel Syndrome

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 21, 2022
    Dr. Hughes is a great listener and worked to understand all the aspects of my condition. She offered helpful strategies to deal with my gastric issues and truly seems to care about me even though my problems are somewhat chronic in nature and can be challenging to deal with. I have seen lots of doctors and she is one of the very best!
    Cindy B — Jan 21, 2022
    About Dr. Julia Hughes, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982996385
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Julia Hughes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hughes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hughes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hughes works at Wake Internal Medicine Cnsltnts in Raleigh, NC. View the full address on Dr. Hughes’s profile.

    Dr. Hughes has seen patients for Esophagitis, Abdominal Pain and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hughes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Hughes has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hughes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hughes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hughes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

