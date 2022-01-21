Dr. Julia Hughes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hughes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julia Hughes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Julia Hughes, MD
Dr. Julia Hughes, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Raleigh, NC.
Dr. Hughes works at
Dr. Hughes' Office Locations
Wake Internal Medicine Cnsltnts3100 Blue Ridge Rd Ste 300, Raleigh, NC 27612 Directions (919) 781-7500
Hospital Affiliations
- Wakemed Cary Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hughes?
Dr. Hughes is a great listener and worked to understand all the aspects of my condition. She offered helpful strategies to deal with my gastric issues and truly seems to care about me even though my problems are somewhat chronic in nature and can be challenging to deal with. I have seen lots of doctors and she is one of the very best!
About Dr. Julia Hughes, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1982996385
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hughes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hughes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hughes works at
Dr. Hughes has seen patients for Esophagitis, Abdominal Pain and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hughes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hughes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hughes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.