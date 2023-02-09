Dr. Iafrat has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Julia Louisa Iafrat
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Julia Louisa Iafrat
Dr. Julia Louisa Iafrat is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Eastchester, NY. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine|Midwestern University / Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Iafrat's Office Locations
Scarsdale, NY - 693 White Plains Road Office693 White Plains Rd, Eastchester, NY 10709 Directions (212) 305-4565
Columbia Doctors Midtown51 W 51st St, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 305-3535
Practice180 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-3535
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
I’m always dealing with some sports injury or another and have been to several orthopedists, and Dr. Iafrates has been by far the best experience. In our consult she was knowledgeable and confident and suggested the tenex procedure for my tendon injury, which fixed it better and more quickly than I had been told was possible, this after half a year of my failing to fix it through PT, which had been the extent of my previous orthopedist’s recommendation. My faith in her skill and knowledge is absolute, and I plan to go to her for any sports injuries I sustain in the future. Thanks for making me well doc.
About Dr. Julia Louisa Iafrat
- Sports Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics|University Of Iowa Hospitals/clinics
- MAYO CLINIC
- St Vincent Hospital
- Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine|Midwestern University / Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Iafrat accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
