Dr. Julia Indik, MD
Dr. Julia Indik, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION.
Banner - University Medical Center Tucson1501 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ 85724 Directions (520) 694-8888Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Banner - University Medical Center1625 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ 85719 Directions (520) 694-0111
Banner Alzheimer's Institute3838 N Campbell Ave Bldg 2, Tucson, AZ 85719 Directions (520) 694-8888
Banner - University Medical Group8020 N Cortaro Rd Ste 150, Tucson, AZ 85743 Directions (520) 694-1030
Aetna
First Health
Humana
MultiPlan
I have known Dr Indik for 10 years. She is the best there is in her field bar none. Down to earth and very knowledgeable and courteous. Lou Auriemma
About Dr. Julia Indik, MD
Cardiology
27 years of experience
English
1235104951
UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
Internal Medicine
Dr. Indik has seen patients for Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors, Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Indik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
