Dr. Julia Ioffe, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Julia Ioffe, MD

Dr. Julia Ioffe, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from American University of Antigua School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai South Nassau and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Ioffe works at ProHealth Integrative Pain Medicine in New York, NY with other offices in Oceanside, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Ioffe's Office Locations

  1. 1
    ProHealth Integrative Pain Medicine
    266 W 79th St Unit 1J, New York, NY 10024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Financial District/Downtown
    30 Broad St, New York, NY 10004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 847-4933
  3. 3
    Long Island
    2965 Long Beach Rd, Oceanside, NY 11572 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 806-5495
  4. 4
    New York Neurology Associates PC
    1035 Park Ave, New York, NY 10028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 847-4932
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
  5. 5
    Upper Westside
    101 Central Park W, New York, NY 10023 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 847-4971

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital
  • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
  • Mount Sinai South Nassau
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain

Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Julia Ioffe, MD

    Specialties
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1043471808
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Louisiana State University
    Medical Education
    • American University of Antigua School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Brooklyn College
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
