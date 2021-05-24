Overview of Dr. Julia Irwin, MD

Dr. Julia Irwin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Norman, OK. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from OU College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mary Hurley Hospital.



Dr. Irwin works at Russell Koch And Associates in Norman, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.