Dr. Julia Irwin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Julia Irwin, MD
Dr. Julia Irwin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Norman, OK. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from OU College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mary Hurley Hospital.
Dr. Irwin works at
Dr. Irwin's Office Locations
Terri Stonehocker MD PLLC820 Wall St, Norman, OK 73069 Directions (405) 928-2044
Hospital Affiliations
- Mary Hurley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have used Dr. Irwin/Donna Bowers for several years. I never wait more than 5 or 10 mins for my appt, and I am always treated with respect by all staff members. Initially, we could not figure out the right medication for my MDD, then Donna suggested the GeneSight test, and it showed which meds work best with my genetics. Based on the GeneSight results, I was put on the right meds, and have not had a depressive episode since then. That was at least 3 or 4 years ago. I'm very thankful for the help I have received by this clinic and the entire staff. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Julia Irwin, MD
- Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1306951124
Education & Certifications
- Griffin Memorial Hospital
- Griffin Memorial Hospital Program
- OU College of Medicine
- Ou College Of Nursing
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Irwin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Irwin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Irwin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Irwin works at
Dr. Irwin has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Irwin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Irwin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Irwin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Irwin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Irwin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.