Dr. Julia Iyasere, MD
Overview of Dr. Julia Iyasere, MD
Dr. Julia Iyasere, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Iyasere's Office Locations
CUIMC Milstein Hospital Building177 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-5138
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Julia Iyasere, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1043466170
Education & Certifications
- TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
