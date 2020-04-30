Overview of Dr. Julia Jaffe, MD

Dr. Julia Jaffe, MD is an Integrative Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with EMORY UNIVERSITY



Dr. Jaffe works at Gramercy Gynecology in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.