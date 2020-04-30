See All Alternative Care in New York, NY
Dr. Julia Jaffe, MD

Integrative Medicine
4.5 (36)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Julia Jaffe, MD

Dr. Julia Jaffe, MD is an Integrative Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with EMORY UNIVERSITY

Dr. Jaffe works at Gramercy Gynecology in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jaffe's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gramercy Gynecology
    305 7th Ave Fl 10, New York, NY 10001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 769-3471
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Adenomyosis
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Adenomyosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopic Resection of Fibroids and Polyps Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Gynecologic Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Myomectomy Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Salpingectomy Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Julia Jaffe, MD

    Specialties
    • Integrative Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467880369
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • EMORY UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    • SUNY Downstate School Of Medicine
