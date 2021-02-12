Dr. Julia Jensen, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jensen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julia Jensen, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Julia Jensen, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Boise, ID. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.
Dr. Jensen works at
Locations
-
1
Center For Lifetime Health300 E Bannock St, Boise, ID 83712 Directions (208) 342-7400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My first visit. Dr. Jensen is professional and personable and took adequate time to understand my concerns. I’m very appreciative and happy to have found her.
About Dr. Julia Jensen, DO
- Family Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1003819509
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jensen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jensen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jensen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jensen works at
Dr. Jensen speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Jensen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jensen.
