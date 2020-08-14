See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Suffern, NY
Dr. Julia Kaplun, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Julia Kaplun, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.4 (13)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Julia Kaplun, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Suffern, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook U, School of Medicine.

Dr. Kaplun works at Jay G Levine DPM Podiatric Medicine and Foot Surgery in Suffern, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Hugh Melnick, MD
Dr. Hugh Melnick, MD
4.7 (186)
View Profile
Dr. Geny George, MD
Dr. Geny George, MD
5.0 (1)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Rockland Endocrine and Diabetes Services
    156 Route 59 Ste C1, Suffern, NY 10901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 357-3838
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    Wednesday
    4:00pm - 7:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vitamin D Deficiency
Hypothyroidism
Thyroid Goiter
Vitamin D Deficiency
Hypothyroidism
Thyroid Goiter

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Rickets Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rickets
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • American Republic
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kaplun?

    Aug 14, 2020
    Never a wait. Always time to talk.
    — Aug 14, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Julia Kaplun, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Julia Kaplun, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kaplun to family and friends

    Dr. Kaplun's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kaplun

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Julia Kaplun, MD.

    About Dr. Julia Kaplun, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306809181
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Beth Israel Med Ctr
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Stony Brook U, School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Julia Kaplun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaplun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kaplun has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kaplun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kaplun works at Jay G Levine DPM Podiatric Medicine and Foot Surgery in Suffern, NY. View the full address on Dr. Kaplun’s profile.

    Dr. Kaplun has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaplun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaplun. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaplun.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaplun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaplun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Julia Kaplun, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.