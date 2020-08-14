Dr. Julia Kaplun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaplun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julia Kaplun, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Julia Kaplun, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Suffern, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook U, School of Medicine.
Rockland Endocrine and Diabetes Services156 Route 59 Ste C1, Suffern, NY 10901 Directions (845) 357-3838Tuesday9:00am - 1:00pmWednesday4:00pm - 7:00pm
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- American Republic
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Never a wait. Always time to talk.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 22 years of experience
- English, French and Russian
- 1306809181
- Beth Israel Med Ctr
- Stony Brook U, School of Medicine
