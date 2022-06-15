Dr. Julia Kauffman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kauffman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julia Kauffman, MD
Overview
Dr. Julia Kauffman, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatopathology. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Locations
Skin Surgery Center of Houstonthe915 Gessner Rd Ste 640, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 984-2222
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Self Pay
Ratings & Reviews
My elderly mother had a rash where no one wants to have a rash, and Dr. Kauffman was the only doctor that was able to help us. We had tried 3 different doctors and tubes and tubes of different creams and nothing helped. She was able to clear it easily and quickly. Will be switching to her for my dermatology needs as well.
About Dr. Julia Kauffman, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center
- Washington Univ Sch of Med
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Dermatopathology
Dr. Kauffman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kauffman accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kauffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kauffman speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kauffman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kauffman.
