See All Dermatopathologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Julia Kauffman, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Julia Kauffman, MD

Dermatopathology
3.3 (13)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Julia Kauffman, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatopathology. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.

Dr. Kauffman works at Skin Surgery Center Of Houston in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Skin Surgery Center of Houstonthe
    915 Gessner Rd Ste 640, Houston, TX 77024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 984-2222

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Fungal Nail Infection
Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Fungal Nail Infection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Self Pay

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kauffman?

    Jun 15, 2022
    My elderly mother had a rash where no one wants to have a rash, and Dr. Kauffman was the only doctor that was able to help us. We had tried 3 different doctors and tubes and tubes of different creams and nothing helped. She was able to clear it easily and quickly. Will be switching to her for my dermatology needs as well.
    LK — Jun 15, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Julia Kauffman, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Julia Kauffman, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kauffman to family and friends

    Dr. Kauffman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kauffman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Julia Kauffman, MD.

    About Dr. Julia Kauffman, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatopathology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1467710806
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Texas Health Science Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Washington Univ Sch of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatopathology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Julia Kauffman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kauffman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kauffman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kauffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kauffman works at Skin Surgery Center Of Houston in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Kauffman’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kauffman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kauffman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kauffman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kauffman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Julia Kauffman, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.