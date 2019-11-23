Overview

Dr. Julia Kharlip, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.



Dr. Kharlip works at Penn Medicine in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Adrenal Insufficiency, Female Infertility and Adrenal Gland Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.