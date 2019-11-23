Dr. Julia Kharlip, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kharlip is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julia Kharlip, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Julia Kharlip, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.
Penn Medicine3400 Civic Center Blvd Fl 4, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 662-2300
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
Very impressed with Dr. Kharlip..Compassionate, caring and very thorough. Listened to my concerns intently.... I am a physician and she is a doctors doctor for sure ..
About Dr. Julia Kharlip, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 21 years of experience
- English
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Kharlip has seen patients for Adrenal Insufficiency, Female Infertility and Adrenal Gland Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kharlip on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
