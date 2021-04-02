Dr. Julia Korenman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Korenman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julia Korenman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center.
Capital Digestive Care15001 Shady Grove Rd Ste 300, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 340-3252Monday7:45am - 4:30pmTuesday7:45am - 4:30pmWednesday7:45am - 4:30pmThursday7:45am - 4:30pmFriday7:45am - 4:30pm
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- Elderplan
- First Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Korenman is very responsive to messages and informs you of test results promptly. She is an excellent practitioner. I couldn't be more pleased.
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- NIH|Va Hosp/Georgetown University
- VA Hospital
- V A New York Harbor Healthcare System New York Campus|VA Hospital
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Korenman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Korenman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Korenman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Korenman has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Lactose Intolerance, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Korenman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Korenman speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Korenman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Korenman.
