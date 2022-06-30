Overview

Dr. Julia Kurlan, MD is a Dermatologist in Encinitas, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Moscow Medical Academy Named After Im Sechenov and is affiliated with Tri-city Medical Center.



Dr. Kurlan works at Kurlan Dermatology Medical Center in Encinitas, CA with other offices in Temecula, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.