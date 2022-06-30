See All Dermatologists in Encinitas, CA
Dermatology
33 years of experience

Dr. Julia Kurlan, MD is a Dermatologist in Encinitas, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Moscow Medical Academy Named After Im Sechenov and is affiliated with Tri-city Medical Center.

Dr. Kurlan works at Kurlan Dermatology Medical Center in Encinitas, CA with other offices in Temecula, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Encinitas Office
    519 Encinitas Blvd Ste 106, Encinitas, CA 92024
    Kurlan Dermatology Medical Center
    31515 Rancho Pueblo Rd, Temecula, CA 92592

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Tri-city Medical Center

Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Intertrigo
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Granuloma of Skin
Skin Cancer
Acne
Athlete's Foot
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Dyshydrotic Eczema
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Hair Loss
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hives
Keloid Scar
Lipomas
Melanoma
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Psoriasis
Ringworm
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Shingles
Skin Discoloration
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Varicose Veins
Venous Insufficiency
Acanthosis Nigricans
Acne Surgery
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Autoimmune Diseases
Benign Tumor
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
Burn Injuries
Cancer
Boil Chevron Icon
Cellulitis
Cold Sore
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatomyositis
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Excessive Sweating
Foot Conditions
Fungal Infections
Genital Warts
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP)
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Impetigo
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lichen Planus
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Obesity
Overweight
Pityriasis Rosea
Plantar Wart
Overweight Chevron Icon
Scabies
Skin Infections
Skin Tag Removal
Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium
Tinea Versicolor
Warts
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CHAMPVA
    Cigna
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health
    Health Net
    Health Net of California
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    UnitedHealthCare

    3.5
    Jun 30, 2022
    Dr Kurlan is a wonderful, caring, and patient dermatologist. She takes her time with patients and she found my basal cell carcinoma on a spot that was of no concern to me. I go to her regularly every six months and now my teenage son is a patient as well. I trust her and highly recommend her to my family and friends!
    AP — Jun 30, 2022
    About Dr. Julia Kurlan, MD

    Dermatology
    33 years of experience
    English, Russian
    1285671024
    Wright State University
    Moscow Medical Academy Named After Im Sechenov
    Dermatology
    Dr. Julia Kurlan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kurlan is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Kurlan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kurlan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Kurlan has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kurlan on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Kurlan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kurlan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kurlan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kurlan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

